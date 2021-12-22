Alaba, Isco join Real Madrid Covid-19 list

Real Madrid's David Alaba reacts after he misses a chance to score against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain October 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Dec 22 — Spanish midfielder Isco and Austrian defender David Alaba have joined Real Madrid’s list of players contracting Covid-19, the Liga leaders announced on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid CF confirm our players Isco and David Alaba have tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.

The pair join six other players recovering from the virus — Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Marcelo — and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Under Liga protocols, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.

Vaccinated players can return as soon as they test negative. — AFP