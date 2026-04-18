KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Thomas Cup team captain Aaron Chia has acknowledged that the approach by coaches to hold training camps abroad has greatly helpd the the national teams to prepare for the Thomas and Uber Cup in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

He said that players are more focused and calm ahead of the tournament, thanks to the training camps held in Herning, Denmark.

“Here we don’t need to think much as food is prepared, all transport is available so we’re more focused and in high spirits to train.

“We even have support chef staff and sparring partners, so there’s really no need to think of anything else,” he said in a video shared by the Badminton Association of Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, national team manager Datuk Chong Juing Chain shared that all national players are in their best condition after two days of centralised training, and were in high spirits.

Singles players Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and doubles pairs Aaron-Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani are representing Malaysia in the Thomas Cup.

For the Uber Cup, Malaysia’s challenge will be undertaken by singles players K Letshanaa, Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei, as well as double pairs Thinaah-Chong Jie Yu, Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah. — Bernama