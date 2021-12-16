Pliskova out of Australian Open due to broken hand

Karolina Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam tournament, having reached the 2016 US Open final and then lost in three sets to Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final this year. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PRAGUE, Dec 16 — Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the Australian Open in January after breaking her forearm in training, her husband and manager Michal Hrdlicka said today.

“Karolina broke her radius... in a fitness room at a training camp in Spain,” Hrdlicka said in a statement, adding that treatment would take about four weeks.

“Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favourite tournaments in Australia,” the 29-year-old Pliskova said on Facebook.

“Some days are worse than others... but time and belief can heal everything,” added the world number four, posing for a photo with her right forearm in a bandage.

Pliskova has yet to win a Grand Slam tournament, having reached the 2016 US Open final and then lost in three sets to Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final this year.

Pliskova — whose best performance at the Australian Open was reaching the 2019 semi-finals — has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2012 US Open. — AFP