KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia ranks among the top countries in artificial intelligence (AI) readiness, supported by strong adoption rates, public trust and continued investment in the digital economy, according to global real estate property technology group, Juwai IQI Holdings.

In a statement today, its co-founder and group chief executive officer, Kashif Ansari, said this was revealed in the newly released ‘AI Index 2026 Annual Report’ by Stanford University.

“By almost every measure of public readiness, trust, and enthusiasm, the Stanford AI report shows Malaysia ranks among the top countries in the world,” he said, adding that the country had attracted RM152.9 billion of information and communication investments last year.

Kashif said that globally, Malaysians have among the highest levels of optimism towards AI, with about 80 per cent believing the technology will significantly change their lives, while 76 per cent expressed excitement about its potential.

“Nearly two-thirds of Malaysians (70 per cent) believe that products and services using AI have more benefits than drawbacks, compared to only 59 per cent of people globally.

“Malaysians are world leaders in using AI at work, with nine out of 10 already doing so, compared with 43 per cent of Chinese and 46 per cent of Americans,” he said.

At the same time, 90 per cent of Malaysian university students are using AI, up from fewer than half in 2023.

“The next generation of Malaysia’s workforce is growing up with AI tools and will be able to use them in ways their elders have yet to discover, which may explain why about 54 per cent of Malaysians are positive about how AI might improve their own jobs,” he said.

Kashif also said Malaysia is unusual in the share of people who trust their government to properly regulate AI, having the third-highest level of trust at 73 per cent, behind only Singapore and Indonesia.

“That level of public trust generates policy stability and makes it easier for companies to invest.

“The Malaysian government has earned this trust by being extraordinarily proactive and transparent, through initiatives such as the digital economy blueprint, the data centre investment drive, chip manufacturing efforts and engagement with global technology companies,” he said.

He added that the government is spreading the benefits of AI beyond tech companies, including by helping small farmers earn more with customised AI tools.

Meanwhile, Juwai IQI estimates that data centre developers are investing RM9.5 billion annually into land alone, based on a rule of thumb that land accounts for about 10 per cent of total data centre construction costs.

“These land purchases are just one way in which AI is driving growth for the economy and for property. Every billion ringgit AI-related investment has ripple effects in the larger property market, and Malaysia is attracting hundreds of billions of ringgit in investments.

“It means we need more industrial facilities, commercial office space, logistics, and residential housing and retail space in the surrounding areas,” he said. — Bernama