KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The national education system must be based on a balance between mastery of knowledge, technological advancement and the strengthening of human values, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said educational institutions play an important role in producing a generation that is not only knowledgeable, but also possesses strong morals, ethics and identity.

“Therefore, I have asked the Ministry of Higher Education to monitor and safeguard the quality of universities.

“If universities do not move towards excellence, they will become dull and merely factories producing certificates of poor quality, which will in turn affect future generations,” he said at the Temu Anwar programme and the launch of the new building construction for UCSI University here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife and Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and UCSI University chancellor Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz.

Anwar said rapid technological developments such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and data centres offer vast opportunities for the country, but such progress must not neglect human development and values.

He said this approach is also in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration, which emphasises balance between educational quality and moral values in producing a competitive society.

The Prime Minister also noted that Malaysia has now become one of the main destinations for international students, with about 160,000 foreign students studying at public and private universities.

This figure is among the highest in Asean and reflects global confidence in the country’s education system, he said. — Bernama