SHAH ALAM, April 28 — The number of organ donors in Selangor has decreased from 23 in 2023 to 18 in 2025, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said that in line with the decline, the state’s organ donation rate has also fallen from 3.19 per one million population in 2023 to 2.43 per one million last year.

“Despite a slight decrease at state level, Selangor’s organ donation rate remains higher than the national average, reflecting strong performance but requiring continued efforts to boost community participation,” she said.

She said this in response to a question from Ong Chun Wei (PH-Balakong) on the organ donation rate in Selangor in 2023 and to date, as well as the steps taken by the state government to increase organ donor pledges.

Meanwhile, Jamaliah said Selangor is one of the leading states in Malaysia for organ donation pledges, ranking fourth overall with a pledge rate of 1.43 per cent of the population.

“A total of 16,242 new organ donor pledges were recorded in Selangor from 2023 to 2025, representing 27 per cent of the national total of more than 58,000 pledges for the same period.

“This reflects the high level of awareness and commitment among the people of Selangor in supporting organ donation efforts to help save lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jamaliah said the state government, through the Public Health Standing Committee, has implemented various efforts to increase donation rates, including the Selangor Organ Donation Awareness Campaign in collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia.

“The awareness campaign, themed ‘Satu Ikrar, Lapan Harapan’, aims to increase organ donor pledges through community education, online engagement and continuous involvement of students from higher education institutions.

“In addition to health education, the campaign also addresses religious and cultural issues, including clarifying that organ donation is permissible and encouraged in Islam, to help reduce confusion and stigma in the community,” she said. — Bernama