BWF World Championships: Yew Sin- Ee Yi continue strong run

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Independent men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi maintained their strong start as they earned a quarter-finals berth at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain, today.

However, it was not plain sailing for the ninth-seeded pair as they took 68 minutes to dispose of eighth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India, 22-20, 18-21, 21-15 at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin.

The world number 12 duo will be pitting against Tokyo Olympics champions, Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin who defeated young Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 21-18, 17-21, 21-18.

In the meantime, Rio 2016 bronze medallists, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong still managed to keep their world title dream alive following a victory over Bjarne Geiss-Jan Colin Volker.

V Shem-Wee Kiong, seeded tenth in the competition, defeated the unseeded German duo, 21-14, 14-21, 21-17. — Bernama