AFF Cup: Vietnam and Indonesia play to goalless draw

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Defending champions Vietnam missed a chance to book an early semifinal berth after they were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia in their third Group B match of the 2020 AFF Cup in Singapore tonight.

Vietnam, who controlled the game from the first minute, were unable to break down Indonesia, who defended extremely well to fend off Park Hang-seo’s side in the match at Bishan Stadium.

“The Golden Dragon” sounded an early warning in the ninth minute but Nguyen Thanh Chung’s attempt from outside the box was too high. Then Nguyen Quang Hai’s left-footed shot was saved in the centre of the goalmouth by Ernando Ari Sutaryadi in the 28th minute, to end the first half without any goals.

After the game resumed, Vietnam continued their aggressive ways and were presented with their best chance in the 60th minute but Phan Van Duc’s left-footed strike went just inches wide off the bottom right corner.

Meanwhile, Laos concluded their campaign without a single win as they suffered another defeat, this time losing 3-0 to Cambodia in an earlier match.

Main forward Chan Vathanaka scored a brace in the 31st and 41st minutes before Sieng Changthea capped off a wonderful day for Japanese coach Ryu Hirose’s side with their third goal in the 74th minute.

Vietnam and Indonesia both have seven points but the latter remain top of the group on better goal difference.

Malaysia, who did not play today, are third with six points, followed by Cambodia (three points) and Laos at the bottom without any point.

Indonesia will take on Malaysia in a mouthwatering final Group B clash at the National Singapore Stadium while Vietnam will face Cambodia at Bishan Stadium, with both matches scheduled for 8.30pm on Sunday. — Bernama