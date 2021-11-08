Malaysia Cup: KL City, Sarawak United qualify for quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov — Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and Sarawak United FC are the latest teams to qualify for the 2021 Malaysia Cup quarterfinals after registering wins in their fifth matches in Group A action last night.

A solitary goal in the 37th minute from Malaysia Cup’s leading goalscorer Romel Oswaldo Morales was enough to propel KL City FC into the quarterfinals with their 1-0 win against Penang FC at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras. The hosts won thanks to a penalty awarded for a handball by Penang FC captain Mohamad Azmi Muslim. The goal pushes the Columbian’s championship tally up to eight goals.

Sarawak managed to snatch a win against Sri Pahang FC with a last-minute goal from substitute Abdul Rahim Abdul Razak, winning 2-1 away at Pahang Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan. The result also means that there is no chance for Sri Pahang to advance to the quarterfinals.

Things began well for the home team when striker Kenjok Wal Athiu headed in a goal in the 13th minute. The hosts were unable to hold on to their lead for long as the visitors replied in the 31st minute, courtesy of Sandro Da Silva’s brilliant strike. The match was headed to a draw, till Abdul Rahim became Sarawak’s hero by slotting in a pass by Uche Agba in the fourth minute of injury time.

KL City leads Group A with 11 points, followed by Sarawak United in second place with 10 points. Sri Pahang is third with six points and Penang is last with one point.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC carried on their winning streak with their fifth consecutive win after burying Selangor FC 3-1 in their Group B match at Petaling Jaya Stadium.

Terengganu striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim opened accounts for his team in the 14th minute, while foreigner Jordan Mintah scored a brace of goals in the 72nd and 90th minute. Substitute Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi managed to score a consolation goal for the Red Giants in the 82nd minute.

Also, Kuching City FC edged hosts Perak FC 1-0 at Perak Stadium in Ipoh for their first win, thanks to a goal by midfielder Mohammad Rafiq Shah Mohammad Zaim in the 71st minute. — Bernama