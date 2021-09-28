Man United defenders Maguire, Shaw miss training

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire leaves the pitch injured during the English Premier League football match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, September 25, 2021. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Sept 28 — Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were not involved in Manchester United’s training session today on the eve of their Champions League group game against Villarreal, the club said.

Maguire and Shaw were both substituted after picking up injuries in the 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Forward Marcus Rashford trained away from the main group, as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, along with winger Amad Diallo who sustained a thigh injury in training.

United host Villarreal tomorrow in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final, which the Spanish club won 11-10 on penalties. — Reuters