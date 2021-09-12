Abdul Latif expected to recover within two months, says coach

National paralympic long jump athlete Abdul Latif Romly suffered a groin injury during the Tokyo Paralympics. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — National T20 (intellectual impairment) long jump ace Abdul Latif Romly is expected to recover from the injury he suffered at the recent Tokyo Paralympic Games, within the next two months, according to his coach Shahrul Amri Suhaimi.

He said the gold medalist at the Games had shown good progress and was able to move his left leg better after suffering a groin injury.

“Abdul Latif is expected to receive further treatment in Bukit Jalil after he completes his quarantine period at a hotel here, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the final at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sept 4, Abdul Latif, who won his first gold in Rio 2016 with a record jump of 7.60m, was in a class of his own when his first leap of 7.26m was already enough to confirm Malaysia’s third gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 24-year-old athlete then left his competition far behind with a 7.45m jump in his second attempt, which was his best attempt at the Games this time, before he got injured in the fifth attempt.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Amri said Abdul Latif would be taking a break to visit his family in Perlis, after recovering from his injury.

“I hope Abdul Latif can use the opportunity to rest with his family and refresh himself before resuming his training sessions,” he said, adding that the next three main targets for the athlete were the Para ASEAN Games in Hanoi, Vietnam; Para Asia Games in Hangzhou, China, and the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. — Bernama