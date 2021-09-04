National shuttler Liek Hou keeps hopes alive for historic gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Cheah Liek Hou bounced back from a set down to oust Fang Jen-yu of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 21-10, 21-16 in the last four stage at the Yoyogi National Stadium in the morning session. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Sept 4 ― National shuttler Cheah Liek Hou is just a step away from carving history as the first Paralympic Games badminton champion after cruising into the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) final here today.

Badminton made its debut in the Paralympics in this Tokyo Games.

The 33-year-old bounced back from a set down to oust Fang Jen-yu of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 21-10, 21-16 in the last four stage at the Yoyogi National Stadium in the morning session.

The world number two, who had a slow start, was trailing most of the first set before losing 15-21.

Liek Hou, however returned to the court more energetic and pumped-up, leading 11-6 by the drink break in second set, to level the tie after winning 21-10.

In the decider, though the fight was close in the beginning, the six-time world champion Liek Hou showed superiority to notch the game 21-16 to secure his place in the final.

Liek Hou is set to face world number one Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia in the final, while Jen-yu will be facing another Indonesian, Suryo Nugroho, in the bronze medal decider. Both matches are scheduled at 4pm local time (3pm Malaysian time).

Dheva beat world number three Suryo 21-13, 21-15 in the other semi-final tie earlier. ― Bernama