KULAI, May 7 — A 47-year-old woman was punched and dragged along a road before an attempt was made to force her into a car in a failed abduction in Taman Lagenda Putra here, last Sunday.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tan Seng Lee said the incident happened at around 9.30pm.

He said the woman’s husband also witnessed the attempted abduction by several unknown assailants after hearing his wife’s screams.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was physically punched and dragged along the road by four unknown men who investigators believe are locals.

“The suspects were unsuccessful in trying to drag the victim inside a waiting car,” he said in a statement today.

Due to the suspects’ actions, Tan said the victim suffered injuries to her lips, hands and feet.

He said investigators have yet to initiate any arrests and are in the process of identifying the suspects.

Tan advised social media users to refrain from engaging in speculation that could create panic and threaten public order.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 363, 511 and 232 of the Penal Code.

“The police appeal to the public who have information related to the incident to come forward and assist us.

“Those who have information are urged to visit the nearest police station or contact investigation officer Inspector R. Arun at 013-3332385,” he said.

Under Section 363 of the Penal Code, whoever kidnaps any person from lawful guardianship could face a maximum imprisonment term of up to seven years as well as a fine.

Section 511 of the Penal Code provides that whoever attempts a crime, shall be punished with the same penalties as the actual crime, while Section 323 of the same Code deals with voluntarily causing hurt.