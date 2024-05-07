SHAH ALAM, May 7 — Selangor FC today forwarded an official application to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to postpone the 2024/2025 season-opening Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), that is scheduled on Friday.

The Charity Shield match between Selangor FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has been scheduled to be held at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Friday.

Football Association of Selangor (FAS) deputy president and FAS Technical Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar said the appeal for postponement was submitted based on safety reasons.

“I can confirm that Selangor FC has officially appealed to MFL and JDT on the possibility of rescheduling the Charity Shield match on Friday, not cancel, for safety reasons.

Advertisement

“I cannot reveal or elaborate further on the reason for the postponement but we have officially informed the MFL, so they will decide,” he told reporters after visiting Selangor FC striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, here today.

Earlier, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam had reportedly said that so far the match would proceed as scheduled since no team had requested for the game to be postponed although there were rumours that the match would be postponed after the acid attack on Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halil or simply known as Faisal Halim, on Sunday.

Faisal, 26, the national team striker was splashed with acid by two unknown assailants at a shopping mall in the Klang Valley and suffered fourth-degree burns that required him to undergo treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

Advertisement

It was the second unfortunate incident to happen to a Harimau Malaya player after Terengganu FC’s Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid suffered head and body injuries after being attacked by two robbers near his home in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday (May 2).

JDT, the Super League defending champion is eyeing to defend the Sultan Ahmad Shah Charity Shield for the seventh consecutive time when facing Super League runner-up Selangor FC who won the Charity Shield in 2010. — Bernama