SEPANG, May 7 — The strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today has brought good tidings to the national sports fraternity, with back-up or junior athletes set to enjoy up to a 20 per cent discount on Malaysia Airlines flight tickets.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the one-year collaboration is expected to benefit 1,000 athletes, 150 coaching personnel, 221 associations and 103 sports recognised by the ministry for any Games, including for training domestically or abroad.

“If we send five athletes, there may be other athletes from an association not sponsored by the government. So, their parents must buy the flight tickets because their child is placed sixth or seventh. Everyone will benefit from this initiative if they are recognised by the KBS

“This product will benefit junior athletes and talent development. We know those under-18, Under-12, the junior category do not get exposure due to insufficient budget... through this (facility), junior athletes will get more exposure and help them make preparations when they get into the Podium Programme,” she said.

Advertisement

She told reporters this after witnessing the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents between KBS and MAG at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Academy Campus here today.

Also present was MAG Group managing director Datuk Capt Izham Ismail.

Hannah said athletes keen on getting the discount need to go through their respective associations or the National Sports Council and State Youth and Sports Department.

Advertisement

Izham, however, said although the discount percentage would depend on the travel season, it showed their commitment to supporting sporting excellence and nurturing sporting talents.

MHsports, provided by the MAG specifically for KBS, offers exclusive benefits whereby qualified individuals can enjoy discounts on airfare and additional baggage allowance in addition to earning Enrich points.

The offer applies only to flights operated by Malaysia Airlines and excludes flight partners Oneworld and Codeshare. — Bernama