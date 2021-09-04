'Get the jab': Mourinho urges Xhaka to get Covid-19 vaccine

Xhaka had been linked with a move to Mourinho's Roma in the off-season but British media reported Arsenal had turned down a bid from the Serie A club. — Reuters pic

ROME, Sept 4 ― AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho encouraged Swiss international Granit Xhaka to get vaccinated after the Arsenal midfielder returned a positive Covid-19 test this week.

The Switzerland captain, 28, was ruled out of Wednesday's friendly with Greece after testing positive for the coronavirus on the day of the game.

A spokesperson for the national team told Swiss newspaper Blick that Xhaka was not vaccinated.

“Get the jab Granit and be safe,” Mourinho told Xhaka in a comment on a post on Instagram.

Xhaka had been linked with a move to Mourinho's Roma in the off-season but British media reported Arsenal had turned down a bid from the Serie A club.

Switzerland will host European champions Italy in their Group C World Cup qualifier on Sunday before taking on Northern Ireland in Belfast on September 9. ― Reuters