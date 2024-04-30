WASHINGTON, April 30 — Three-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce, better known to many as singer Taylor Swift’s sweetheart, said yesterday he has signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old American signed a deal to stay with the Chiefs through 2027 for US$34.25 million and become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, according to multiple reports.

“Back at it again baby,” Kelce said in a video posted by the Chiefs on X, formerly Twitter.

“Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man. It’s an honour and a pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years but no better than right now getting fired up for this year.

“Just got out on the field with the boys. We’re back at it baby. Chiefs forever.”

Kelce just missed an eighth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, catching 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns this past campaign.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on X.

In 159 career games over 11 NFL seasons, all with the Chiefs, Kelce has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns

“We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract,” the Chiefs posted on X.

Kelce has caught an NFL record 165 passes in the playoffs for 1,903 yards and 19 touchdowns for a Chiefs squad that has reached the AFC Championship six consecutive years and the Super Bowl in four of the past five seasons.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in a row in February and also won the 2020 Super Bowl.

Swift attended many of Kelce’s games, often watching alongside his mother, bringing the NFL and Chiefs in particular extra attention from Swift’s devoted fan following. — AFP