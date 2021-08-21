Negeri Sembilan leap to top of Premier League

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Negeri Sembilan FC regained the top spot in the Premier League after beating Kelantan United 2-0 at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV in Kota Bharu today.

Negeri Sembilan took the lead in the 10th minute through a penalty kick taken by skipper Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak, after a Kelantan United player was caught for a handball offence.

K. Devan’s squad then widened their lead through Togo imported striker Francis Kone in the 81st minute, giving them three points to jump from third spot to the top of the table.

Negeri Sembilan now lead with 32 points after 16 matches, just ahead of Sarawak United FC who have 31 points from 15 matches, while Kelantan United are in eighth position with 20 points after 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Kuching City FC registered their third win of the season by beating Kelantan FC 3-1 at Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Pasir Gudang.

Kuching City, who took to the field as hosts, scored through Alif Hassan in the 13th minute, Michael Ijezie (34th min) and Joseph Kalang Tie (57th min), while Kelantan’s consolation goal came from Christos Intzidis (32nd minute).

Kelantan FC remain on seventh spot with 21 points after 17 matches while Kuching City, who had been hit after several players tested positive for Covid-19, are second last among 11 teams, with 13 points after 11 matches. — Bernama