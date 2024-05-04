LONDON, May 4 ― Striker Elijah Adebayo scored a superb equaliser for Luton Town as they drew 1-1 at home to Everton today, but the Hatters were guilty of some wasteful finishing en route to a result that does little to ease their Premier League relegation fears.

With 36 of their 38 league games played, Luton remain in 18th spot in the table on 26 points, behind Nottingham Forest on goal difference and with Forest having a game in hand over the Hatters, and two points ahead of Burnley in 19th.

Everton, who ensured their Premier League survival by beating Brentford 1-0 last week, took the lead when Luton's Teden Mengi wrestled Jarrad Branthwaite to the ground at a corner, and after a VAR review the penalty was awarded.

Advertisement

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up and lashed the resulting spot kick low and hard into the centre of the goal in the 24th minute to give his side the lead.

Making his first start for Luton since February 10 due to a hamstring injury, Adebayo put his side level with a tremendous old-fashioned centre-forward's goal, out-muscling Everton fullback Ashley Young to chest the ball down and then rattle it first-time into the net.

Luton's Carlton Morris then had a header cleared off the line late in the first half as the Hatters chased the win, but their wayward efforts on target did not cause too much trouble for Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Advertisement

Midfielder Ross Barkley ― a former Everton player ― drilled a shot straight at him late on before the home side mounted a huge offensive in second-half stoppage time to win a slew of corners and free kicks, but their attempts to score were either blocked or wide of the mark.

Luton's two remaining games see them travel to West Ham United before hosting Fulham on the final day of the season, and there was disappointment in the home side's dressing room following the final whistle.

“The boys are a little bit flat in there but we'll see what happens tomorrow. We'll do what we have to do. The boys gave everything, pushed them back and made them defend. We'll see how it goes,” Adebayo told Sky Sports before revealing what coach Rob Edwards had said to his team.

“He says we gave it everything and we have to rest and recover for the next day. We put something on for the fans that they can proud of again.” ― Reuters