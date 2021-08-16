Giorgi topples Pliskova for WTA Montreal title

Camila Giorgi of Italy poses with the championship trophy after winning the womens singles final at the National Bank Open at Stade IGA in Montreal August 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Aug 16 — Italian underdog Camila Giorgi upset fourth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win the biggest title of her career with victory at the WTA hardcourt event in Montreal.

The world number 71 completed a 2021 hat-trick of victories over the sixth-ranked, Czech who has now lost three finals this season.

Wimbledon finalist and Rome runner-up Pliskova had no answer for the inspired shotmaking of Giorgi, who also defeated Pliskova in the first round at Eastbourne and in the third round at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Czech had won 12 of her past 14 matches coming into the final, which lasted almost one and three-quarter hours.

Giorgi ended with seven aces and broke her opponent four times.

The first Italian winner of the prestigious US Open tuneup now owns three career titles after winning in Linz in 2018 and in the Netherlands three years earlier.

Giorgi is expected to rise into the top 35 in the world rankings for the first time since May, 2019, as a result of her victory. — AFP