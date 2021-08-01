Perak FC appoint Azman Noh as general manager

IPOH, Aug 1 — Perak FC, with the agreement of the club’s board of directors, have appointed former Perak FC II manager Azman Noh as Perak FC general manager, effective today.

Perak Youth, Sports, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said Azman’s job scope would be managing the club just as in the case of the previous Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“We take the example of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Negeri Sembilan who do not have CEOs but a general manager to manage the team.

“For us, Azman will help to carry out the responsibilities just like the CEO previously and assisted by the Perak FC management itself in managing the club’s journey,” he told a press conference after launching the Perak Jalur Gemilang 2021 Campaign at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

On July 15, Khairul Shahril was reported as saying that Perak FC had not decided to appoint anyone as the club’s new CEO to replace Rizal Ali Naizali who resigned in June.

Commenting on Perak FC’s current performance, he admitted that he was a bit disappointed with the performance displayed by the team in their last three matches in the Super League.

“Actually, we admit that we will face problems when we meet teams like JDT and Terengganu. It’s just that when we draw with Kuala Lumpur on our own turf, it does not go down well because we aimed to win,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of a team reshuffle, especially involving the team’s coaching staff, Khairul Shahril said, the matter would be left entirely to the club management to fix it.

Earlier, at the event, Khairul Shahril said a total of 10,000 Jalur Gemilang (national flag) would be distributed to the public, including at drive-through COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (PPV) and roadblocks in each district in the state ahead of the National Day celebration on Aug 31. — Bernama