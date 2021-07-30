Villarreal’s Parejo set to miss Chelsea Super Cup clash

Villarreal’s Dani Parejo scores a penalty during the shoot out at the Europa league final against Manchester United at Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Poland, May 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, July 30 — Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo looks set to miss next month’s European Super Cup clash with Chelsea after suffering a calf injury, the Spanish club said in a statement today.

“Medical tests carried out on Dani Parejo have confirmed that he suffered muscle damage to his right calf during yesterday’s (Thursday) friendly match against Levante UD,” the statement said.

Parejo was stretchered off after just ten minutes of the game after pulling up with what appeared to be a muscle issue.

While the Europa League winners have not given any indication of how long he is likely to be out, local media reports suggest Parejo is facing up to a month on the sidelines.

Villarreal face Champions League winners Chelsea at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 11, before getting their La Liga campaign under way at home to Granada on August 16. — Reuters