Selangor FC team captain Brendan Gan diagnosed with testicular cancer

Selangor FC today announced that the 33-year-old player has undergone surgery to remove the cancerous growth recently. — Picture from Facebook/Brendan Gan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Selangor FC team captain and national footballer Brendan Gan has been confirmed having testicular cancer and is now being monitored by medical experts.

Selangor FC today announced that the 33-year-old player has undergone surgery to remove the cancerous growth recently.

“Although tested, Brendan remains optimistic and strong. Let us all continue to pray for his health and give him privacy throughout his recovery period.

“Brendan is determined to recover as soon as possible and can’t wait to rejoin the squad,” the Red Giants tweeted on their official Twitter account.

Selangor FC also ask their fans to pray for Brendan, who once played for Australian professional club Sydney FC.

The last time Brendan played competitively was with the Harimau Malaya squad during the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

His name was also not listed for the Super League match against Kuala Lumpur City FC that took place at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras last Saturday. — Bernama