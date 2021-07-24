Tokyo Olympics: Unvaccinated US archers say Covid shot 'personal choice'

A man wearing a face mask walks past Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games signage at the Main Press Centre in Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 24 ― Two American archers said today they were free to choose whether or not they get vaccinated against Covid-19, after a US Olympic swimming gold medal prospect who declined the vaccine was widely criticised on social media.

“It's one hundred per cent a personal choice, and anyone that says otherwise is taking away people's freedoms,” Brady Ellison, the world's No.1 and one of the top medal hopes at Olympic archery, said on the competition sidelines.

“I said if they made it mandatory that I wouldn't come,” said Ellison, who said he had and his wife had already had the coronavirus infection.

The US Olympic team's chief medical officer said yesterday 83 per cent of nearly 600 US athletes to submit health checks had received a Covid-19 shot, but the entire team would be treated as if unvaccinated.

Ellison's team mate, Mackenzie Brown, said she was not vaccinated either.

“Getting a shot is something there hasn't been enough testing in,” Brown said. “I would have opted out for the Games if I had to get the vaccine as well.”

Both archers said they were complying with coronavirus protocols, from wearing masks on the field to being testing every day.

Ellison, who is aiming for his first Olympic gold, said he tested himself regularly long before he came to Tokyo.

“I don't feel like we're a danger to society. I've been getting tested once or twice a week since April,” he said. ― Reuters