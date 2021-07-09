Milan snap up Brescia midfielder Tonali

AC Milan's Sandro Tonali (right) in action against Sampdoria's Omar at the San Siro, Milan April 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, July 9 — AC Milan said Thursday they have signed midfielder Sandro Tonali, who spent last season on loan from Brescia, on a five-year deal worth around €20 million (RM99.2 million).

“After making 37 appearances last season he will continue to wear the rossonero jersey until June 30, 2026 (the expired loan deal included),” a Milan statement read.

The well regarded 21-year-old has four Italian caps to his name.

Last year he joined the club of his childhood idol, Gennaro Gattuso, but was generally used sparingly in a defensive role as cover for Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer.

Italian media said his not entirely convincing loan spell helped Milan capture him for less than an originally mooted €35 million. — AFP