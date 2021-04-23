Uefa hold fire on Super League reprisals

It remains to be seen what the ‘consequences’ promised Wednesday by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin to the dissident clubs and their leaders will look like, the Uefa boss not having specified whether they would be judicial, disciplinary or sporting. — AFP

LAUSANNE, April 23 — Uefa examined its “options” today on how to deal with the 12 clubs involved in the failed Super League, designed to supplant the Champions League, without announcing any sanctions.

“The Uefa executive committee has been informed of the latest developments in relation to the ‘Super League’, in particular regarding the options available to Uefa and the measures it plans to take,” said European football’s governing body in a press release which gave no further details.

In the space of 48 hours this week beginning on Sunday evening, Uefa, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by the English, Spanish and Italian clubs who presumed to form their own quasi-closed tournament.

Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew and even if Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez led the attempted secession, are still refusing formally to capitulate, their proposal no longer looks credible.

US investment bank JPMorgan, which agreed to financially back the breakaway Super League, said today it had “clearly misjudged” the failed project’s impact.

Among the many punishments being considered by Uefa would have been the possible exclusion of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid, all of whom signed up for the Super League, from the Champions League semi-finals which begin next week.

Such a drastic measure appeared to have been ruled out by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin who told Slovenian television Pop T on Wednesday: “There is relatively little chance that next week’s matches will not be played... If we cancelled the matches, television stations would have compensation demands.”

It remains to be seen what the “consequences” promised Wednesday by Ceferin to the dissident clubs and their leaders will look like, the Uefa boss not having specified whether they would be judicial, disciplinary or sporting. — AFP