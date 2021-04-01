JDT’s Natxo Insa suspended two matches, fined RM10,000 for shoving referee

Ignacio Insa, who is better known as Natxo Insa, had shoved Noor Azriel immediately after the 2-2 draw against Perak on March 21. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Ignacio Insa Bohigues has been handed a two-match suspension and RM10,000 fine for shoving a referee during a Super League match.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu said the player did not show good sportsmanship towards referee Noor Azriel Baharudin when he touched the referee’s chest with both hands.

The decision made at the committee meeting today will see the 34-year-old Malaysian-Spanish player miss the Southern Tigers’ match against Melaka United at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tomorrow night.

“The second match suspension will be put on hold subject to the good behavior of the player. If the player is found guilty of repeating the offence, the second match suspension will take effect immediately.

“The player has also been given a stern warning, and a heavier punishment will be imposed if he repeats the offence. Only the decision with regard to the fine is allowed to be appealed,” Baljit said in a statement today.

Ignacio Insa, who is better known as Natxo Insa, had shoved Noor Azriel immediately after the 2-2 draw against Perak on March 21. — Bernama