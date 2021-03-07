Mancini lifts Roma past Genoa to fourth in Serie A

Fiorentina’s Franck Ribery in action with AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence March 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

MILAN, March 7 — Italy international defender Gianluca Mancini nodded in a corner to lift Roma to fourth in Serie A today with a 1-0 win over Genoa.

Paulo Fonseca’s side pull one point ahead of Atalanta who drop to fifth before their game Monday at Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Mancini jumped highest to turn in a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner after 24 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico, beating Genoa second choice ‘keeper Federico Marchetti who replaced Mattia Perrin.

Roma extended their unbeaten run against 13th-placed Genoa to 14 games, to sit nine points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The three points were a boost for the capital side days before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in their Europa League last 16, first leg tie.

“One more step is missing to beat the big teams, we need to improve because something more is needed to reach the Champions League,” said Mancini.

Second-placed AC Milan play at Hellas Verona later Sunday looking to close the six-point gap on Inter.

Champions Juventus are just one point behind Milan in third after claiming their seventh straight win at home yesterday 3-1 against Lazio. — AFP