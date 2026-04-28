KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Malaysian men’s national lacrosse team created history after clinching the bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Lacrosse Games in Chengdu, China, last week.

Malaysia secured third place after defeating Saudi Arabia 15-10 in the bronze medal match on Saturday (April 25), marking the country’s highest-ever finish at the Asian level.

Team captain Rashid Shukor described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire Malaysian lacrosse community, including those who have contributed to the sport’s growth over the years.

“I’ve never been prouder to wear this jersey. We went into the tournament with the smallest squad, and we still brought home bronze. This medal belongs to every player, coach and volunteer who has contributed to Malaysian lacrosse. We proved something today,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, head coach Michael Wilder praised his players for executing their game plan effectively under pressure throughout the tournament.

“The boys executed our game plan brilliantly. We came here with a clear goal and delivered. With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics (LA28) on the horizon, this is exactly the momentum we need, and we intend to build on it,” he said.

Malaysia Lacrosse Association president Jake Iskandar Marr said the achievement was a culmination of years of efforts in building the sport from the ground up in a country where it was once relatively unknown.

“From introducing a sport that most Malaysians had never heard of to standing on the podium in Chengdu, it is a journey we are incredibly proud of. What lies ahead excites us even more,” he said.

Lacrosse, a sport with origins tracing back centuries among Native American communities, has grown rapidly worldwide with the six-a-side format (Sixes) set to make its Olympic debut at LA28.

According to the statement, the bronze medal finish strengthens Malaysia’s credentials in their pursuit of Olympic qualification and highlights the national team’s rising competitiveness on the international stage.

The team are scheduled to compete next at the Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships in Sunshine Coast, Australia, in October, a crucial step on the road to LA28.

As such, the association have called for continued support from the government, sports bodies and the public to sustain the team’s momentum as they target Olympic qualification. — Bernama