JDT’S Liridon, Syahrian join Australia’s Newcastle Jets on loan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have sent two players out on loan to Australian football club Newcastle Jets for a period of several years.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards, through a posting on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page today, announced that the two players are naturalised Malaysian Liridon Krasniqi and Syahrian Abimanyu.

“We signed Syahrian at the end of 2020 as a long-term plan of the club and it is in line with our aspirations to mould him into out type of player in the next couple of years,” he said.

He also wished both players all the best in their endeavours.

JDT signed Liridon on December 20, 2019 after he had made a name for himself with Kedah and Melaka while Syahrian, an Indonesian-born player, signed a contract with the Southern Tigers on December 23. — Bernama