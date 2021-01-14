Thai Open: Six Malaysian shuttlers advance to quarter-finals

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are seen in action against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan during the 2019 Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — National independent mixed doubles, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong continue their stunning form at the Yonex Thailand Open after securing the quarter-finals spot, in Bangkok today.

They are among six representatives of the Malaysian badminton camp who advanced to the last eight of the tournament.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, world number seven and seeded fifth in the tournament took 40 minutes (mins) to defeat Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek of the Netherlands 21-18, 21-13 in the second round at the Impact Arena, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, www.bwfbadminton.com.

The pair who won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio will lock horns with favourites and world number three, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai after the Thai pair overcame Malaysian pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai 20-22, 21-18, 21-12.

V Shem-Wee Kiong advanced to the men’s doubles quarter-finals after defeating England’s pair, Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 21-11, 21-19 in 39 mins and are set to face compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin who beat Mathias Christiansen-Niclas Nohr of Denmark 21-19, 21-10.

Following their winning footsteps was another national independent pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi after whipping the Chew brothers, Phillip-Ryan of the United States 21-12, 21-7 in 22 mins and will take on sixth seeded Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, national number one men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia was given a walkover to the quarter-finals after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed its shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth suffered a right calf muscle pull.

Zii Jia, world number 10 will meet the second-round winner between Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito and world number two, Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan.

National women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan completed the day with a 22-20, 21-14 win over Alexandra Boje-Mette Poulsen of Denmark to lock horns with fifth seeded Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia.

National independent men’s singles player, Liew Darren lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 14-21, 17-21 after pulling the biggest surprise by defeating world number three, Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the first- round match, yesterday.

Other second-round results

(Note: All Malaysians unless stated and [ ] denotes seeding)

Mixed doubles:

Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue (FRA) bt Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing 21-16, 21-15

Women’s doubles:

[6] Chang Ye Na-Kim Hye Rin (KOR) bt Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng 20-22, 21-19, 11-21

[3] Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan (KOR) bt Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen 21-14, 21-14 — Bernama