Leverkusen sign defender Fosu-Mensah from Man United

Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action against Crystal Palace September 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 14 — Bayer Leverkusen have signed versatile Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the German club paid around £1.5 million (RM8.3 million) for the Netherlands international.

Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut in 2016.

“In the last few days I’ve talked a lot with the coach and conversations... have convinced me that there are great prospects in Leverkusen,” Fosu-Mensah, who also played on loan for Fulham and Crystal Palace, said in a statement.

“Both for me personally and for us as a team. That will be really exciting.”

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga with 29 points after 15 games. They travel to Union Berlin on Friday. — Reuters