FAM denies Kelantan FC will have points docked

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Premier League team Kelantan FC will not have three points deducted this season if the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) failed to settle the outstanding salaries of 11 of its players, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said.

In a statement today, FAM denied its secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam made such a statement when contacted by reporters.

“In fact, based on what could be heard in the audio recording, Stuart avoided answering the question related to the points deduction so as not to complicate matters between Kafa and Kelantan FC at the domestic level,” the statement read.

The media had previously reported that Kelantan FC would face a three-point deduction if Kafa failed to settle the outstanding salaries of 11 of its former players totalling RM187,778.92.

The development caused The Red Warriors (TRW) owner, Norizam Tukiman to issue a statement on his official Facebook account disputing the alleged decision.

At the same time, FAM requested Norizam not to be so hasty in issuing statements on social media without checking the facts and also by attempting to launch an attack on the national footballing body through unrelated issues.

“This situation could have been avoided if Norizam had just contacted the FAM secretary-general directly to ask for an explanation or confirmation,” the statement read. — Bernama