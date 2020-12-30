Wasteful Barca held by Eibar as injured Messi watches on

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring their first goal against Eibar December 30, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Dec 30 ― Barcelona suffered in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi as they drew 1-1 at home to struggling Eibar in La Liga today after Martin Braithwaite missed a penalty for the Catalans.

Eibar, who went into the game sitting one place above the relegation zone, took a shock lead in the 57th minute when striker Kike Garcia pounced on a glaring defensive error from Barca defender Ronald Araujo.

Barca substitute Ousmane Dembele levelled 10 minutes later, firing into the far corner with a first-time finish after a cut-back from Junior Firpo to complete an excellent team move.

Messi returned to Barcelona from Argentina earlier today but watched from the stands as he is still recovering from an ankle problem and, while his side played well without him, they lacked the cutting edge he so often provides.

Braithwaite missed the target from the spot in the first half then had a goal ruled offside by VAR while the Dane also failed to grab the winner from point-blank range when the ball bounced off his chest on the rebound and squirmed wide.

The draw meant Barca have dropped nine out of 27 possible points at home this season and left them sixth in the standings on 25 points from 15 games, seven behind Liga leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

Barca had outclassed Real Valladolid to win 3-0 on the road in their last game before the Christmas break and, even without Messi, they made a bright start today, earning a penalty thanks to a VAR review for a foul on Araujo.

Messi would normally have stepped up so Braithwaite volunteered instead and fired wide, one of many chances to take the lead which Barca wasted in the first half.

The Catalans continued to squander clear opportunities after the break as Dembele was thwarted from close range by Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic and Frenkie de Jong failed to get enough power on his shot when he caught sight of goal.

From looking in control, Barca were suddenly behind due to a lack of concentration from Uruguayan defender Araujo as he was mugged around the halfway line by Garcia, who raced towards goal and kept his cool to beat keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The 21-year-old Araujo took full responsibility for his error. “It's a mistake from me, one I can't afford to make,” he told reporters. It was a lack of concentration from me and these are mistakes we cannot afford to make.

“Today it was my personal mistake, I'm old enough to know how big a responsibility it is to play for Barcelona.

“It's a shame for us we weren't able to get the three points as we needed and wanted them.” ― Reuters

Quick-fire Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Brighton

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored 43 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute to secure a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Brighton, who have yet to win at home this season, held their own in the first half with the best chance falling to forward Alexis Mac Allister as he cut inside before curling a shot just over the crossbar in the 36th minute.

The second half opened with a penalty appeal for Brighton whose defender Lewis Dunk tripped over Mohamed Elneny as he tried to reach a corner, but the video assistant referee deemed the contact to be accidental.

Arsenal enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to create chances, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going closest five minutes after the break as Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez managed to deflect the ball behind for a corner.

Lacazette replaced Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute and wasted no time putting his side ahead, taking a touch to control Bukayo Saka's pass in the penalty area before curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Brighton never looked like equalising and the defeat leaves them in 17th place on 13 points from 16 games, two points above the relegation zone.

After a rocky run of seven games without a win came to an end against Chelsea on Boxing Day, Arsenal's first back-to-back victories since the opening two games of the season in September moves them up to 13th on 20 points.

“I'm proud for the boys and happy for the result. Lacazette is in a good moment, he's full of confidence,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We know we've been struggling with results, (and) the fact we won against Chelsea was a big boost. To come here and get another win was massively important,” he added. ― Reuters