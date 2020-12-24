Inter confirm ‘unsettled’ Eriksen on transfer list

Eriksen arrived from Spurs on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January for a reported fee of €27.5 million. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 24 — Christian Eriksen could have played his last match for Inter Milan, with club CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirming Wednesday the Danish midfielder was on the transfer list.

The former Tottenham midfielder missed Inter’s final game before Christmas at Verona on Wednesday, with Italian media reporting he had returned to Denmark to be with his wife who is due to give birth to their second child.

“Eriksen is among the transfers,” Marotta told Sky Sport before the game.

“It’s not a punishment but he has struggled to settle into the squad... so it is right to give him the opportunity to find more space elsewhere.”

The Danish international arrived from Spurs on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January for a reported fee of €27.5 million (RM132.4 million) including bonuses.

But the 28-year-old has scored just four goals in 38 appearances.

This campaign he has not played an entire match in 12 games — eight in the league and four in the Champions League — and not scored or set up a goal.

He has been linked with moves to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, or a return to the Premier League with Arsenal or Manchester United. — AFP