Agong offers condolences to Namat Abdullah’s family

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah offered his condolences to the family members of national football legend and Olympian, Datuk Namat Abdullah, who passed away this afternoon.

He also expressed his sadness over the passing, and hoped that Namat’s family would remain patient and resilient in this difficult period.

“His Majesty really appreciates the services of Allahyarham (Namat) to the country, as well as his dedication in making Malaysia proud in the world of football.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also describes Allahyarham’s passing as a great loss to the national footballing arena. His Majesty prays for Allahyarham’s soul to be blessed by Allah, and placed among the righteous,” read the post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page tonight.

Namat, 74, died at 5.30pm today, after a long fight with bowel cancer and stroke.

In his heyday, the former national football captain and defender was feared by opposing teams, especially in the Asian region. — Bernama