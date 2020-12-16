Kelantan plans to build RM600m, 40,000-capacity stadium for 2026 Sukma

Kelantan plans to build a new 40,000-capacity stadium, costing an estimated RM600 million, in Bukit Merbau, Pasir Puteh. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 16 — Kelantan plans to build a new 40,000-capacity stadium, costing an estimated RM600 million, in Bukit Merbau, Pasir Puteh, to be used as the main venue for the 22nd edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2026.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the stadium would be built on a 129.5-hectare piece of land.

He said the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, which they had visited, would be the benchmark for the construction of the new stadium in Bukit Merbau.

“All sports complexes that we will build will be of international standard because apart from Sukma, we also want to produce national players capable of competing on the international stage,” he said after the Kelantan Stadium Board meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today.

He added that apart from the stadium in Bukit Merbau, they would also build a swimming venue in Kota Bharu and a cycling velodrome in Jeli.

Wan Roslan also said that work on the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium was scheduled to begin early next year in preparation for the 2026 Sukma.

He said the more than RM7 million allocated for the upgrading work would be channelled through the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“The ministry has already approved the preliminary allocation of RM5 million but, after carrying out a review, we need an additional RM2.5 million, which we expect to be approved as well.

“Work to upgrade the stadium will involve changing the floodlights as well as adding another pavilion and more comfortable seats for spectators,” he said.

The 30,000-capacity stadium, which is situated in the city centre, cost RM1.5 million when it was built in 1967.

Wan Roslan said they would also repaint the stadium as well as upgrade several existing infrastructures. — Bernama