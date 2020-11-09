Aouar pulls out of France squad with injury

Houssem Aouar was initially called up last week as a replacement for Nabil Fekir but instead joins the World Cup winner on the sidelines after hurting his thigh during Lyon’s 2-1 derby victory yesterday. ― Reuters pic PARIS, Nov 9 — Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been ruled out of France’s upcoming internationals after sustaining an injury in the win over Saint-Etienne, coach Didier Deschamps said today.

France play Finland in a friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday before two Nations League matches, away to Portugal on November 14 and home against Sweden three days later.

Aouar made his international debut in the 7-1 home friendly win over Ukraine in October, but did not take part in the two following Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia. — AFP