Neymar out until at least mid-November, says PSG coach Tuchel

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says Neymar should be back after the international break. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 31 ― Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined until after the international break in mid-November following his injury against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, the French club's coach Thomas Tuchel said yesterday.

Neymar came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Turkish side.

“Neymar should be back after the international break,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Saturday.

The break in domestic action runs from November 11 to November 17 when international matches will be played.

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers at home to Venezuela and away to Uruguay on November 13 and 17 respectively.

PSG, on 18 points from eight games, top the standings on goal difference ahead of Lille. ― Reuters