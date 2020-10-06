Trouble in Malaysian Gymnastics Federation as seven affiliates declare no confidence in president

Malaysian Gymnastics Federation Rachel Lau at a press conference on in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — There is trouble brewing in the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF), with seven of the 11 affiliates openly declaring no confidence in their president, Rachel Lau.

The seven — Penang, Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Sarawak, Melaka and Terengganu — have also submitted a jointly-signed letter to MGF honorary secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril urging that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be held soonest possible.

Terengganu Gymnastics Association president A. Razak Mat Amin, speaking on behalf of the seven affiliates, alleged that Rachel had made decisions on her own as well as abused her power over several issues.

“I represent the seven state gymnastics associations who have lost confidence in the current president because she has failed to run MGF in a proper and effective manner, especially in resolving internal issues,” he told Bernama today.

Razak, who is a former MGF president, said the governing body’s annual general meeting (AGM) is supposed to be held any time before next March.

“So the best solution now is for the president to call an EGM,” he said.

Rachel, who refused to comment when contacted, was appointed MGF president for the 2019-2021 term in February last year when she won unopposed after incumbent Datuk Jaya Al Bakri did not defend the post. — Bernama