Atalanta make early statement with comfortable 4-1 win at Lazio

Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Lazio October 1, 2020. ― Reuters pic

ROME, Oct 1 ― Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez scored twice in an impressive 4-1 win for the Bergamo side away to top-four rivals Lazio in Serie A today.

Robin Gosens put the visitors in front after 10 minutes before his fellow wing-back Hans Hateboer blasted home a second.

Gomez then drilled home a finish to give Atalanta a commanding halftime lead, but Felipe Caicedo pulled one back in the second half.

However, Atalanta's Argentinian captain scored a spectacular fourth to put the result beyond doubt, as he drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

The result leaves Atalanta in second place with six points from their opening two games, while Lazio are 10th with three points. ― Reuters