Injured Bale left out of Wales squad

LONDON, Sept 30 — Gareth Bale has been left out of the Wales squad for their forthcoming matches as the on-loan Tottenham forward recovers from a knee injury, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced today.

Bale is still waiting to make his first appearance for Spurs since rejoining the Premier League club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid earlier this month.

The 31-year-old suffered a knee problem while playing for Wales in their Nations League matches last month.

Bale will miss the friendly against England at Wembley on October 8 and their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria on October 11 and October 14 respectively.

“We’ve had conversations with both Gareth and the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Wales coach Ryan Giggs said.

“It’s nothing serious but it’s just one to keep an eye on. It has just taken a bit of time to settle down and he’s not quite right.

“Of course Gareth always keeps himself fit so he’s able to come back as soon as the injury is right. He will be back pretty soon I would imagine.

“He was close but I think with the circumstances, with him going to a new club, we had to think seriously about not only the short term but the long term.

“We want to have Gareth back fit, get him playing at a club he knows well. He will be playing regularly and I look forward to seeing him in the Premier League.”

Bale has played just 235 minutes for club and country since February.

Giggs’ decision to allow Bale to rehabilitate with his north London side during the international break has gone down well with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

“It looks like Giggs cares about the player and understands how important the period is for Gareth,” Mourinho said.

“He’s not ready to play, he couldn’t play for them. But to be there, and lose the work he can do with us, would be very important for the player.

“The player belongs to Tottenham, the player belongs to the Welsh national team, and it looks like he’s going to have this opportunity to work specifically and to be back in good conditions.” — AFP