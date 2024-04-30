KUANTAN, April 30 — The police arrested four men over a scuffle at a Hindu temple in Raub on Sunday.

Raub district police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abd Rahman said all four, aged 23 to 44, were arrested on Sunday in the district around 8pm.

He said police received information about the incident at 2.46 pm before a police team went to the scene to control the situation and preliminary investigations found that the cause of the fight involved a group of men consisting of 10 to 15 people.

“There were individuals who wanted to remove their vehicles from the temple area but the route was blocked by a row of other vehicles which caused a verbal argument leading to a fight and two four-wheel drive vehicles were damaged in the scuffle.

“The fight also resulted in injuries to three men and they were taken to Raub Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahril said efforts to track down other suspects were ongoing and the individuals involved in the fight were asked to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting in public places using weapons, he said. — Bernama