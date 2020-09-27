Gavin Green powers to PGM MNRB Championship title with closing 64, Aretha Pan wins ladies event

Green nailed seven birdies and an eagle against one bogey at Glenmarie’s Garden Course for a winning total of 13-under-par 275. — Picture via ParGolf

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Gavin Green showed why he is Malaysia’s top golfer with a virtuoso performance in the final round of the PGM MNRB Championship, carding a stunning eight-under-par 64 to take the title by four strokes over Sukree Othman.

Trailing overnight leader Paul San by four shots at the start of the day, Green nailed seven birdies and an eagle against one bogey at Glenmarie’s Garden Course for a winning total of 13-under-par 275. Veteran Sukree sealed second place on nine-under-par with a closing 71, one stroke ahead of Khor Kheng Hwai who signed off with 71 as well. San meanwhile settled for fourth place on seven-under-par after finishing with 74.

The concurrent PGM Ladies Championship was won by Aretha Pan in a close battle with amateur Winnie Ng Yu Xuan. Pan closed with a 70 for a four-round total of two-over-par 290, edging Ng (69) by just one shot. Michelle Koh and amateur Foong Zi Yu tied for third on seven-over-par.

Ng took best amateur honours for the ladies while Marcus Lim won the equivalent for the men, finishing sixth on four-under-par.

The PGM MNRB Championship was the first professional event to take place in Malaysia since the Bandar Malaysia Open in early March. The next event on the 2020 PGM Tour schedule is the PGM Northport Championship on October 21-24, which also takes place at Glenmarie.

For the full scores, click here. — ParGolf