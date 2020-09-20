Maupay strikes twice as Brighton ease to win at Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal with Solly March at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain September 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEWCASTLE, Sept 20 — Brighton and Hove Albion got their Premier League season up and running with a clinical 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park today after an early brace by Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute when Allan Saint-Maximin brought down Tariq Lamptey after the teenage wing-back cut inside from the right and darted into the box.

Lamptey, 10 days shy of his 20th birthday, was also involved in Brighton’s second four minutes later, releasing Leandro Trossard down the right.

The Belgian fired in a low cross that Maupay slotted home from close range and though the goal was initially disallowed for an offside in the build-up, referee Kevin Friend overturned his decision after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR).

The home side showed more fight after the restart and Callum Wilson spurned Newcastle’s best chance to cut the deficit when he headed over from close range in the 63rd minute after Brighton were caught trying to play out from the back.

It was the visitors, however, who extended their lead late on, when Aaron Connolly curled the ball home after being picked out inside the box by Maupay to complete a comfortable win for Brighton who lost their opening game of the season to Chelsea.

The only blot on Brighton’s performance was a red card for midfielder Yves Bissouma in the 89th minute for catching Jamal Lewis in the face with a wild swing of his boot. — Reuters