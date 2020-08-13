June Wei continues unbeaten run at BAM Invitational Championships

June Wei downed former national shuttler Liew Daren 21-18 , 21-11 this morning before edging Leong Jun Hao winning 21-18, 15-21, 21-14 in the afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― National men's back-up singles shuttler Cheam June Wei continued his unbeaten run in Division One of the 2020 Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

The 23-year-old, who picked up two wins on the opening day yesterday, picked up from where he left off when he downed former national shuttler Liew Daren 21-18 , 21-11 this morning before edging Leong Jun Hao winning 21-18, 15-21, 21-14 in the afternoon.

National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, however, suffered an unexpected 19-21, 21-11, 27-29 loss to former national player Soong Joo Ven in a hard-fought 80-minute clash.

Zii Jia then withdrew from the tournament due to a pulled back muscle prior to his evening match against national back-up shuttler Lim Chong King.

In men’s doubles, former national combination Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi chalked up two victories today ― defeating Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King 21-18, 21-15 and Lwi Sheng Hao-Ching Kai Feng 21-19, 21-15.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican spent some time watching a few matches accompanied by BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh and coaching director Wong Choong Hann.

BAM organised the invitational meet, played behind closed doors and using the round-robin format, to ensure that the national shuttlers remained competitive following the cancellation of several international tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Results:

Morning session

Men

Singles:

Cheam June Wei bt Liew Daren 21-18, 21-11

Leong Jun Hao bt Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin 7-21, 21-17, 21-16

Ng Tze Yong bt Lim Chong King 21-14, 21-17

Doubles:

Group A:

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bt Lwi Sheng Hao-Ching Kai Feng 21-9, 21-16

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King 21-18, 21-15

Group B:

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong bt Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 21-18, 16-21, 21-17

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani bt Chen Tang Jie-Nurfirdaus Azman 21-14, 21-17

Women:

Singles:

Soniia Cheah bt Eoon Qi Xuan 19-21, 21-10, 21-17

Lee Ying Ying bt K. Letshanaa 17-21, 21-16, 21-10

Doubles:

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean bt Pearly Tan Koong Le-M. Thinaah 21-10, 19-21, 21-14

Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Toh Ee Wei bt Teoh Mei Xing-Yap Ling 17-21, 21-15, 21-15

Afternoon/Evening Session

Men:

Singles:

Soong Joo Ven bt Lee Zii Jia 21-19, 11-21, 29-27

Cheam June Wei bt Leong Jun Hao 21-18, 15-21, 21-14

Lim Chong King bt Soong Joo Ven 16-21, 21-16 (Soong Joo Ven retired while trailing 0-3 in the third game due to injury).

Doubles:

Group A:

Low Hang Yee-Eng Ng Cheong bt Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-19, 21-11

Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King bt Choong Hon Jian-Loo Bing Kun 15-21, 21-15, 21-10

Group B:

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Lwi Sheng Hao-Ching Kai Feng 21-19, 21-15

Mixed Doubles:

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See bt Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 ― Bernama