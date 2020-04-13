National diver Nur Dhabitah says overseas training keeps her disciplined, focused

National women’s diver, Nur Dhabitah Mohd Sabri, admitted that should the MCO be extended, it would definitely affect her training schedule and that she would need more time to perfect her diving routines.— Picture via Twitter/Team MAS

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri is ready to train anywhere — either locally or overseas — once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted as she gears up for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

However the 20-year-old, who said the last four weeks have been the longest time she has not been in action, admitted that should the MCO be extended, it would definitely affect her training schedule and that she would need more time to perfect her diving routines.

Although aware that the pandemic has had a negative impact on world sport, she admitted that training overseas would be a good thing for her, saying: “It helps me to be more disciplined and focused. But I will follow whatever my coach tells me.”

Thus far Nur Dhabitah, who won the women’s 3m springboard individual gold at the Asian Diving Cup 2019 to qualify for the Tokyo Games, has only been doing exercises at home based on the training programme drawn up by Australia-born coach Christian Booker.

“This is a new situation, I have never gone so long without diving. Now I just follow all the exercises drawn up by my coach and he has also set some targets for us to achieve. So far, I am very positive,” she told Bernama today.

Nur Dhabitah, who also won a silver and two bronzes at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in 2018, and teammates Pandelela Rinong, Leong Mun Yee and Wendy Ng Yan Yee have confirmed their spots in the Tokyo Games.

Nur Dhabitah, who also featured in the Rio Games in 2016, is also aiming for another Tokyo Olympic slot in the women’s 3m springboard synchronised with Wendy. — Bernama