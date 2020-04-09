Report: LA Lakers ask executives to defer salary during pandemic

Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns (left) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA match at Los Angeles January 24, 2019 — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — Los Angeles Lakers senior-level officials will be asked to defer 20 per cent of their salary during the coronavirus pandemic to shield low-level employees from losing their jobs.

According to multiple reports yesterday, Lakers ownership received guidance from financial advisers and have asked for some management to voluntarily defer that amount of pay.

The move is in line with ESPN’s report that players could have up to 25 per cent of their salaries withheld if the rest of the season is cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The league halted play on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated the Lakers were worth US$4.4 billion (RM19.1 billion), second only to the New York Knicks (US$4.6 billion). — Reuters