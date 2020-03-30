FAM: M-League teams should emulate JDT's sacrifice

Six-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim in Dubai January 31, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The players, coaches and staff of Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) team, have not only agreed to a 33 per cent salary cut, they have in fact pledged to donate part of their earnings to the Johor State Disaster Fund.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general, Stuart Ramalingam in a statement issued by FAM said the sacrifice shown by the players and officers of JDT should be emulated by other teams in M-League.

JDT announced the measure was taken on Sunday in the team’s official Facebook.

They understand the current situation and the need to lighten the burden of the club after the M-League competition was postponed since March 16 due to Covid-19 outbreak apart from helping others affected by the pandemic.

“What has been shown by JDT is the best management model of a club in handling the problem which is a currently a global issue and appreciation should be attributed to the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Duli Yang Amat Mulia Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, on this positive effort and the way he manages the club on the overall,” said Stuart.

He hoped other M-League teams would hold frank discussions and achieve a consensus on salary payment during this difficult time to protect the interest of football in the country. — Bernama