Malaysian shuttler Zii Jia breaks into top-10 of the world rankings

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia has finally achieved his career-best, breaking into the top-10 of the world best players.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in its latest rankings updates, Zii Jia moved three rungs to 10th spot, thanks to his stunning debut at the 2020 All-England Badminton Championships last week.

The 22-year-old gallant run in the tournament began with an upset win over the world-ranked sixth, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the opening round before booking his berth in the last four after a stunning performance against 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Chen Long of China in the quarter-finals.

He, however, lost to the tournament second seed, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals.

Zii Jia along with 13 other players and six national coaches are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the Akademy Badminton Malaysia, after arriving from the tournament in Birmingham. — Bernama